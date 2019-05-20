Iranian, Omani FMs meet in Tehran

As reported, the two sides discussed common relation between the two countries as well as regional and international affairs in this meeting.
TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Yusuf bin Alawi and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif met in Tehran on Monday.
As reported, the two sides discussed common relation between the two countries as well as regional and international affairs in this meeting.
Bin Alawi entered the Iranian capital on Monday evening.
