  1. Iran
20 May 2019 - 17:32

Iranian, Omani FMs meet in Tehran

Iranian, Omani FMs meet in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Yusuf bin Alawi and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif met in Tehran on Monday.

As reported, the two sides discussed common relation between the two countries as well as regional and international affairs in this meeting.

Bin Alawi entered the Iranian capital on Monday evening.

HJ/ 4621970

News Code 145508

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News