Iran-China non-oil trade hits $8.8b in four months

The figure indicates a 32% decline compared with the corresponding period of last year, during which the trade between the two countries stood at around $13 billion.

According to the charts and numbers, Iran’s share of non-oil exports to China during the period reached $6 billion, which indicates a 20% decline year-on-year.

China's exports to Iran during the January-April period also shrank by 49% year-on-year to $2.8 billion.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, and India are among the top destinations for Iranian goods in Asia.

