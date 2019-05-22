Financial channel to be set up for repatriation of exports currency from Iraq

Talks are underway for the exemption of outsourcing currency of exporters of fresh fruits and vegetables, he added.

In response to a question on the way of repatriation of exports earning in the current year for exporting products to neighboring Iraq, he said, “with the coronation made with the governor of Central Bank of Iran, we are seeking to launch a different financial channel for inflowing currency obtained from exports to Iraq.”

Also, it was agreed that Iranian exporters of products to Iraq make use of services provided by Iranian banks in neighboring Iraq, the secretary general added.

MA/FNA13980301000412