Iran eliminated from FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2019

In group A of the Qualifying Draw, Iran conceded two defeats against the Philippines (19-21) and Qatar (16-17) on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, the team had gained victory over Samoa and Thailand.

With these results, Iran stood third in group A the Qualifying Draw after Qatar and Philippines. Qatar managed to advance to the Pool B of the Main Draw where it will meet with the host China and New Zealand.

The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2019 kicked off on May 22 and will go through May 26 with 22 in participation.

MAH