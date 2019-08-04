Iran beats Jordan in friendly ahead of 2019 FIBA World Cup

The team, which is holding a training camp in Russia, defeated Jordan 82-70. Iran will also play friendly with Russia during the stay before leaving for Greece.

During a training camp in Portugal last week, the team had defeated Denmark, Slovakia, and the host in friendly games as well.

The 2019 edition of FIBA World Cup will be held in China from August 31 to September 15. The Iranian team was drawn against Spain, Puerto Rico, and Tunisia in the Group C of the event.

