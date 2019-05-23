Pres. Rouhani congrats Indonesian counterpart on re-election

Fortunately, due to the political will of both countries, the relations between Iran and Indonesia have noticeably developed in the past few years, Rouhani said in his message to President Widodo.

He wished that amicable ties between the two countries will be developed and expanded in all field more than before.

President Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran was pleased with independent stance of Indonesia about the international issues.

Rouhani said that there are common grounds between the logical approaches of both countries and their resolve of not being influenced by the extrajudicial pressures and unilateralism of certain states advocating unfair sanctions.



President Rouhani said that Tehran and Jakarta will use all the existing capacities to strengthen their friendship.

MA/4624309