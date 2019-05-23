  1. Politics
23 May 2019 - 18:00

Pres. Rouhani congrats Indonesian counterpart on re-election

Pres. Rouhani congrats Indonesian counterpart on re-election

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thu. congratulated Indian President Joko Widodo on re-election.

Fortunately, due to the political will of both countries, the relations between Iran and Indonesia have noticeably developed in the past few years, Rouhani said in his message to President Widodo.

He wished that amicable ties between the two countries will be developed and expanded in all field more than before.

President Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran was pleased with independent stance of Indonesia about the international issues.
Rouhani said that there are common grounds between the logical approaches of both countries and their resolve of not being influenced by the extrajudicial pressures and unilateralism of certain states advocating unfair sanctions.

President Rouhani said that Tehran and Jakarta will use all the existing capacities to strengthen their friendship.

MA/4624309

News Code 145630

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News