Competition between public, private sectors ‘completely wrong’

He made the remarks on Wednesday evening in a meeting with entrepreneurs and business executives and said, “never before since the revolution, we have had conditions of years 2018 and 2019, especially with the enemy taking every effort to prevent the sale of oil and obstruct banking relations”.

Rouhani also referred to the security pressures, assassinations, military pressure and the imposition of war, as well as the cultural and economic plots of the enemies against Iran in the past 40 years, and said, “today, the enemy is exerting its most pressures on the economic sector, with the hope to inhibit our economic development”.

The president said that one of the most important acts of the government to support the private sector and entrepreneurs is the constant supply of gas throughout the year, adding, “there is no country in the world with such a large volume of gas pipelines delivered to manufacturing and residential centers, and now 95 percent of the people are enjoying gas”.

"In the health sector, if you compare Iran with neighboring and even developed countries, we will see that a great deal of work has been done in the field of Health Reform Plan," he said, adding that many countries, including European and non-European ones, are surprised about the implementation of the plan in Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani said that competition between public and private sectors are incorrect and wrong, adding, “in equal conditions, the private sector is a priority, and the public sector must not compete with the private sector in any way”.

Emphasizing that the entire public sector should be transferred to the private sector, he said, "fortunately, the Leader also agreed to withdraw of military sectors from the economy, and agreed and supported the merging of banks”.

"We are pleased that the private sector and entrepreneurs are doing their best by using government credits," he stated.

MA/president.ir