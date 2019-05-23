“Resistance”, sole way to counter global arrogance

He made the remarks on Thu. on the occasion of Khordad 3 (May 24) the Day of Resistance of Sacrifice and Victory and also epic anniversary of Liberation of Khorramshahr and reiterated, “in the current complicated political situation, all walks of life in the country are required to practice vigilance in line with preserving national sovereignty of the country in the international arenas.”

The Liberation of Khorramshahr was the Iranian recapture of the port city of Khorramshahr from the Iraqis on May 24, 1982, during the Iran–Iraq War. The Iraqis had captured the city early in the war on October 26,1980. The successful retaking of the city was part of Operation Beit ol-Moqaddas.

MA/4624314