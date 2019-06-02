No issue in W Asia can be solved without Iran: top commander

In a Sunday message on the occasion of the demise of the late founder of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini, he noted achievements of the Islamic Revolution during the past 40 years.

The Islamic movement has affected all the world and on top of that, it has succeeded in intimidating the American hegemony and Zionism, added the commander.

“At the advent of the fifth decade of Revolution … it should be noted that the expansion of the strategic depth of Iran has brought about new and undisputed conditions that today, no issue in West Asia can be solved without Iran's participation.”

To confront the strong Iran, the enemy now needs to form a grand coalition of dozens of countries, he highlighted, adding, “and even if realized, it won’t bear any result other than failure and humiliation for enemies.”

Elsewhere in the message, Bagheri said that “the Iranian nation will not retreat in the slightest from the its position on the country’s defensive capabilities … and will turn enemy’s threats to golden opportunities to develop core achievements of the Revolution, especially in the defensive and missile sectors.”

