Iran ready to back JCPOA ‘just as France did’: FM spox

Mousavi said on Tuesday that Tehran is prepared to fully support the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and do its best to implement it exactly like France.

"We think such behavior should be completely convincing for the French who claim to support the nuclear agreement," added Mousavi.

The Iranian spokesman made the comments in response to his French counterpart’s statement, in which Iran was urged to continue to implement all of its obligations under the JCPOA and to refrain from any measures that would put it in violation of its commitments.

Iran has given the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors before the country would start reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

EU was supposed to launch a trade mechanism for Iran, called INSTEX, to do business with the Islamic Republic despite US sanctions. The mechanism has yet to become operational.

The decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA comes as Washington is ramping up pressure against Iran by imposing economic sanctions and using confrontational rhetoric.

MNA/MFA