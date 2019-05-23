Talking of war by enemies against Iran, a ‘pre-failed scenario’: Mousavi

He pointed to the issues raised with regard to the possibility of outbreak of war between Iran and US and added, “by relying on its people, Islamic Republic of Iran is an independent and powerful country in regional and international level and has defined its own path based on interests and national security of the country.”

There is no any dead-end for the noble nation of Islamic Iran, he said, adding, “in the course of history, Iranians people showed that they are not supporter of war, rather, they are staunch supporter of negotiation and interaction in equal condition.”

Turning to the scenario of enemies, he said, “it is for a while that enemies have orchestrated a psychological warfare along with economic terrorist operations against the noble nation of Islamic Iran. They themselves are well aware that their orchestrated scenario will no nowhere.”

