  1. Politics
20 May 2019 - 17:05

Qatar not invited to emergency Arab summits in Saudi Arabia

Qatar not invited to emergency Arab summits in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Qatar has not been invited to two regional summits called to discuss attacks on Saudi oil assets.

Saudi King Salman on Saturday proposed holding the two meetings in Mecca on May 30 to discuss implications of last week’s drone strikes on oil installations in the kingdom and attacks on four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reported on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed an economic and diplomatic boycott on Qatar since June 2017 over allegations that Doha supports terrorism and is cosying up to regional foe Iran. Qatar denies the charges.

The UAE has not blamed anyone for the sabotage acts against the tankers pending an investigation and said it was committed to de-escalation, while Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of ordering the drone strikes.

MNA/PR

News Code 145507

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News