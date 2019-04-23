16 firms to represent Iran in Project Qatar 2019

This will be the second time Iranian manufactures represent their achievements in Project Qatar. The firms specialize in different parts of the sector, such as engineering, logistics and construction.

The three-day event is considered as Qatar's largest construction exhibition and conference, with the participation of more than 500 exhibitors from 34 countries.

Pavilions from Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Germany, India, Italy, Kuwait, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom will also be featured during the event. As many as 71 sponsors and partners are also supporting the event.

This year’s conference will be held with the theme ‘The Future of Construction in Qatar’.

A series of training and workshops certified by major international construction players will also be conducted free of charge during the event to support the development of professionals in the construction field.

More than 20,000 visitors are expected to attend the exhibition which is spread over 25,000 square meters of exclusive showrooms.

