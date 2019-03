The newly-appointed Iranian military attaché to Qatar, Colonel Mohammad Reza Alishahi, held a meeting with Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem.

According to the following tweet by the official account of Qatari Ministry of Defense, the two sides discussed the latest status of bilateral ties as well as ways to expand military ties between the two countries.

