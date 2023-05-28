Army cmdr. warns neighbors against violating intl. rules

Iranian Army Ground Forces commander Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari and Iranian Police Deputy Commander General Qassem Rezaei paid a visit to Sistan and Baluchestan province in the southeast of the country that shares borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Iranian borders with Afghanistan are fully under the control of the army's ground forces and the border guards and security is fully established in the border area, General Heidari said during this visit.

Iranian border guards and ground forces act in line with international regulations and good neighborliness, he said, adding that if the opposite sides fail to comply with the rules, they will face another confrontation.

Iran and Afghanistan borders have witnessed mistakes by the rulers of Afghanistan several times, General Rezaei also said.

Yesterday a fire exchange happened in the border area and countermeasures were taken, he said.

Neighboring countries must know that common borders are the borders of friendship and we should not allow any misfortune to happen, he added.

