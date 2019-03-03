Pakistan more determined to encounter threats at joint borders with Iran

Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei, commander of Iran Border Guard Command, made the remarks on a visit to the Sistan and Baluchistan province in southeast Iran on the border with Pakistan.

Underlining the significant role of Iranian border guards and all the armed forces at the country’s borders in Iran’s security, the commander regretted death of the two Iranian border guards who were trapped in recent floods in Mirjaveh governorate in Sistan and Baloushestan.

The flood hit the area after a Saturday afternoon heavy rain which affected some regions of Sistan and Baluchistan.

The heavy flood also caused damage to southern Afghanistan regions, killing some 20 people.

A border guard is still missing and efforts are underway to find him.

