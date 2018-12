Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei is in Baku at the official invitation of Chief of State Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic, Colonel general Elchin Isa oglu Guliyev, to take part a the 11th summit of Iran and Azerbaijan border commanders.

In addition to taking part at the summit and signing a bilateral protocol, Rezaei is also scheduled to hold talks with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, as well as Ramil Usubov, Minister of Internal Affairs.

