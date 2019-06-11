South Pars platform 14B shipped to be installed on offshore spot

Weighing 2,400 tons, the structure was loaded on a barge off the Persian Gulf coast.

Going 550 kilometers, the platform is expected to be installed by July.

When operational, the platforms will extract 14 million cubic meters of natural gas per day from the joint offshore field.

Local engineers carried out the designing and construction of the platforms. Domestic manufacturers supplied 60 percent of the goods and equipment required to build the huge structure.

Having completed the operations such as hookup, commissioning, and maritime pipelines, the possibility will be provided to generate 500 million cubic feet a day.



The fourth and last deck namely 14D, with the progress of 91 percent, is being constructed at SADRA yard of Bushehr. It will be completed and consequently installed by October 22.



It is worth mentioning that offshore facilities of phase 14 include 4 platforms (two main and two satellite platforms). SPD14B is the second main platform of this project.



South pars development plan phase 14 aims to daily extract 56.6 mcm of rich gas from the shared tank by means of 4 platforms located in 105 km from Kangan city. The gas is transferred to onshore facilities and converted to 50 mcm of sweet gas, 75000 barrels of gas condensate, 400 tons of sulfur, one million tons of ethane, one million tons of LPG.

South Pars is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

The huge field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

