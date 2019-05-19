  1. Economy
19 May 2019 - 21:32

Azar joint oilfield produces 20mn crude oil barrels

Azar joint oilfield produces 20mn crude oil barrels

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Managing Director of Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) Touraj Dehghani on Sunday revealed the production of more than 20 million tons of crude oil from Azar joint oilfield since the beginning of production.

Construction operation of Azar Oilfield 2 will be completed before the end of the current year (started March 21, 2019), he said, adding, “accordingly, daily crude oil production volume in this joint oilfield will hit 65,000 barrels per day (bpd).”

Concurrent with the completion of remaining executive activities, pre-commissioning operations of installations of this oil unit has been put atop agenda with the aim of accelerating operation, he stated.

According to Dehghani, a specialized team, which has a record of similar activities in other oil and gas projects, is set up at Azar Oilfield and is busy active in fulfilling relevant activities.

Dehghani expressed his hope that objectives of development of Azar oilfield will be materialized in the next few months with the completion of the process of manufacturing the remaining goods and transferring them to the field.

Located in Mehran, Ilam province, Azar Oilfield is one of the important oilfields in the country. The reservoir of the oilfield is shared with Badra Oilfield in neighboring Iraq.

This oilfield owns 2.5 billion barrels of in-situ crude oil, and the extractable oil volume from this oilfield is estimated at 400 million barrels.

MA/IRN83319689

News Code 145458

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News