Azar joint oilfield produces 20mn crude oil barrels

Construction operation of Azar Oilfield 2 will be completed before the end of the current year (started March 21, 2019), he said, adding, “accordingly, daily crude oil production volume in this joint oilfield will hit 65,000 barrels per day (bpd).”

Concurrent with the completion of remaining executive activities, pre-commissioning operations of installations of this oil unit has been put atop agenda with the aim of accelerating operation, he stated.

According to Dehghani, a specialized team, which has a record of similar activities in other oil and gas projects, is set up at Azar Oilfield and is busy active in fulfilling relevant activities.

Dehghani expressed his hope that objectives of development of Azar oilfield will be materialized in the next few months with the completion of the process of manufacturing the remaining goods and transferring them to the field.

Located in Mehran, Ilam province, Azar Oilfield is one of the important oilfields in the country. The reservoir of the oilfield is shared with Badra Oilfield in neighboring Iraq.

This oilfield owns 2.5 billion barrels of in-situ crude oil, and the extractable oil volume from this oilfield is estimated at 400 million barrels.

