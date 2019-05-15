Iranian diplomat says JCPOA is ill, needs a shock therapy

Head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council and the ex-Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi made the remarks in an interview with the French weekly LExpress on a three-day visit to France on May 10-13.

In response to the question whether the Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA is dead and buried, or it is severely damaged or it is still alive, Kharrazi said “the nuclear agreement is ill but it can be treated with appropriate prescriptions and should therefore be given a shock.”

The former Iranian foreign minister said that the deal sought to normalize and expand Iran’s relations with the world, criticizing the EU for not taking practical steps with regard to its implementation.

He further explained that Iran stopped some commitments under the JCPOA recently because the agreement needed a shock therapy.

He further expressed hoped that the Europe would take concrete steps in implementing their commitments to win the trust of the Iranian people back.

