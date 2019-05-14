Telecoms minister explains Leader’s view on National Information Network

“Despite different political, economic and cultural views over the National Information Network, the Leader has advised me to follow the instructions and guidelines of Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace on the matter,” Jahromi said on Tuesday, hinting to the different view on the network, which have slowed down the process of implementing it.

“The Leader told me the Supreme Council of Cyberspace was created for focusing on such a goal," he added.

On March 7, 2015, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei assigned the then government with the task of establishing the Supreme Council of Cyberspace to safeguard national and cultural values and ensure the safety of the Internet in Iran.

Afterward, The National Information Network was initially launched in August 2016 as an alternative independent network with content that is compatible with Islamic values. It is an independent domestic network, which enables Iranians to communicate without reliance on international Internet hubs.

The establishment of the network followed Ayatollah Khamenei's earlier call for attention to attempts by Iran's enemies to undermine Islamic values in cyberspace.

Back then, the Leader urged the Telecoms Ministry to confront such attempts that were aimed to mislead the devoted and righteous youths from the essence of religion.

The cyber-world, the Leader asserted, was a simultaneous source of blessing and curse, noting that its potential should be properly used for the wide-scale promotion of Islamic concepts.

The council is now headed by President Hassan Rouhani and comprises high-ranking officials.

