Iran to hold ICT exhibition in Afghanistan

The first international ICT exhibition of Afghanistan will be held in Kabul with cooperation from Iranian ICT Guild Organization and Ministry of Information and Communications Technology in a bid to have a bigger share of Afghanistan’s ICT market.

The exhibition is scheduled for 16-19 April 2019.

The Secretary-General of the Iranian ICT Guild Organization, Rasoul Saraeian, said in a joint meeting with Afghanistan’s ICT Minister, Shahzad Aryobee, that the exhibition will open a new chapter of joint cooperation between Iranian and Afghan companies.

The Afghan ICT minister said the exhibition will be organized under an agreement signed between the two countries, voicing her ministry’s readiness to lend any support necessary for the successful holding of the exhibition.

23.7 million of Afghanistan’s 36 million population are cell phone owners, and the country’s netizens are about 10 million.

MS/4528432