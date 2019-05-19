Afghanistan halts oil products imports from Iran

Afghanistan pulled down its imports of oil products from Iran to zero almost a week ago, while the country used to import products such as Kerosene, Mazut, dissolvents and other oil products, previously.

Some experts believe that the decision will increase smuggling of these products into Afghanistan.

Afghanistan started reducing its oil products imports from Iran a long time ago, therefore, Iran has prepared itself to stop its oil products exports to its eastern neighbor.

Afghanistan stands among Iran’s major export destination. The export of Iranian cement to Afghanistan has increased after US sanctions resumed on Iran, the reports say.

HJ/FNA13980229000666