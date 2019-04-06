Springtime in Shorabil Lake with breathtaking views

ARDEBIL, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Shorabil Lake is a natural tourist attraction, located in a hilly area south of the Iranian city of Ardebil. The lake is the sole natural inland saline lake in Iran.

As a scenery resort with breathtaking views, Shorabil Lake comes with facilities such as a track and field piste, cycling piste, etc., which help bring many tourists to the area in different seasons of the year, especially in spring season. The surface of the lake is 640,000 square meters and is covered with a thin white layer of minerals which are useful in healing skin diseases and rheumatism.