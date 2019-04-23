Iran's Qeshm to host cultural envoys from ECO member states

President of ECO Cultural Institute, Dr. Mohammad Mahdi Mazaheri, said that the cultural representatives of ECO Member States will gather on Qeshm Island to sign and finalize an MoU between the ECO and Qeshm Free Zone.

Referring to tourism projects of ECO Cultural Institute, he said that the institute had 11 programs on peace diplomacy, including the opening of the ECO peace farm, ECO's diplomatic tourism in Tehran, tourism of diplomats’ spouses, cooperation in organizing the World Tourism Day, as well as holding seminars in provinces such as Isfahan, Qazvin, and so on.

He added that the most important reason for utilizing free zones is that they are also available in the countries of the ECO region, which opens up the path for boosting tourists' trading.

