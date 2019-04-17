Ardebil prov. to host ECO health tourism conf.

Deputy International Affairs of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Mohammad Reza Karbasi made the remarks on Wed. and reiterated, “2nd International Conference on Health Tourism special of member states of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will be held in Ardebil province.”

Speaking in a Meeting between public and private sectors, he added, “representatives from 10 ECO member states, representatives and ambassadors of 15 countries and 100 foreign guests will attend the inaugural ceremony of this prestigious Conference.”

Expanding and promoting cooperation among ECO member states in the field of health tourism as well as introducing high capabilities and potentials of Ardebil province has been cited as the main aim behind organizing this Conference, he stated.

He went on to say that ministers of ECO member states, ambassadors residing in Tehran and also 25 official representatives of various countries have also been invited to participate in this Conference.

Necessary infrastructures have been provided for the better organization of this Conference, he highlighted.

For his part, Chairman of Ardebil Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Hossein Pir Moazzen said, “ECO member states enjoy high capabilities and potentials in the field of tourism, so that all member states try to encourage their citizens to focus on tourism activities.”

Given the targeting to increase the number of tourists in ECO member states, it seems that economic, cultural and social ties can be promoted in tourism sector significantly.”

