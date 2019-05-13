No alternative to Iran electricity, says Iraqi minister

Speaking to Foreign Policy, Iraq’s new electricity minister, Luay al-Khatteeb, talked about the country’s plans to rebuild the shattered power sector, and US pressure over continued energy ties with Iran.

“To rebuild the Iraqi power sector…We need at least 100 substations across the country and interconnections with neighboring countries. This is something we signed with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, with Iran, soon with Turkey and Syria, it’s basically to make Iraq an electricity hub,” he said.

“At the moment, about 4 gigawatts [roughly one-third of Iraqi electricity] comes directly and indirectly from Iran, either by providing the electricity directly or through natural gas supplies that provide the feedstock for power generation,” he noted.

“This is something that in terms of price and volumes and delivery—there is no alternative. We have explored other options in neighboring countries. There is no alternative that competes on volume or price or speed of delivery to make up for that,” the Iraqi minister added.

He went on to underscore that Iraq has strategic relations with all its six neighbors, and “this must not be compromised at the expense of one relationship.”