US reportedly extends sanctions waivers for Iraq to buy Iranian gas, power

Al Arab newspaper has claimed the US officials have proposed Baghdad that they will reissue sanctions waivers for Iraq on Iranian gas and power imports on condition that Iraq tries to achieve self-sufficiency in its energy with the help of American companies.

The newspaper has quoted a political source in Iraq as saying that the Iraqi government is looking into the US suggestion and may accept it.

With regards to the economic privileges that Americans demand, Al Arab said that the US has asked the Iraqi government to facilitate signing contracts with American companies in the field of electricity production to help Iraq to achieve self-sufficiency in meeting its energy needs.

Separately, the chairman of Iraqi Parliament’s oil and energy committee Heibat al-Halbousi warned on Tuesday that if Iraq abides by the anti-Iran US sanctions, the Iraqis will face a ‘real disaster’ during hot summer.

The Iraqi lawmaker added that during the recent visit by speaker of the Iraqi Parliament to Washington, the Iraqi side had asked for extending sanctions waivers, but Baghdad has not heard from Washington yet.

KI/IRN8330649