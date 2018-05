TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei donated about $95000 to the release of needy prisoners.

The donation was made on the occasion of a national day on which people aid needy prisoners by providing them with the blood money they owe to the victims of their offences.

The day, called Golrizan, is held annually nationwide with the participation of officials and charity donors in Tehran and other cities in order to assist those inmates who are in need of money to be released from jail.

LR/IRN82920968