Sanctions not to bring Iran to its knees

He pointed to the extremist pressures of the US President Donald Trump taken against Iran and said, “Iran is a vast country with rich resources which ensures the country that it can overcome any sanctions successfully.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has experienced much worse conditions during the eight years of Iraqi imposed war against Iran (1980-1988), he said, adding, “it is very important that Iran can stabilize the domestic situation optimally.”

Member of Iran-China Friendship Association emphasized, “Islamic Republic of Iran can move out of sanctions and create a stable situation in the country like wartime experienced in the past.”

United States made its utmost effort to convince other parties involved in Iran’s nuclear deal to withdraw from the deal but failed, he emphasized.

Iran’s nuclear deal contributed greatly to maintain and restore peace in the Middle East region and China, as one of parties to the deal, has always backed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action wholeheartedly, the former envoy reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the US unilateral withdrawal from JCPOA which led to the deterioration of situation in the region and stated, “confronting is not a solution to settle the problem, rather, dialog and consultation should be taken into consideration in Iran’s nuclear issue.”

