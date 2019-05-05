  1. Iran
Iran to sell oil at ‘gray market’: dep. oil. min

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia announced on Sunday that Iran has mobilized all its resources to sell oil in a 'grey market', to circumvent illegitimate US sanctions against the country.

“We sell oil at a recently discovered grey market using all of our capacities,” he said, “This is not smuggling. This is countering sanctions which we do not see as just or legitimate."

The United States told buyers of Iranian oil to stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions, ending six months of waivers that had allowed Iran's biggest customers to import limited volumes.

Grey market is where the products and goods are bought and sold outside and not within in the original manufacturers authorized distribution channel.

