24 November 2019 - 23:15

Cabinet approves bill in favour of school teachers

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – The Council of Ministers convened on Sunday evening in a session that was chaired by President Hassan Rouhani and approved teachers’ rating system.

According to the official website of the Iranian Presidency, the rating system is based on merit, qualifications and years of experience, as well as skills, capabilities and education.

The cabinet also agreed with allocating a credit of 1 trillion rials for full impoundment of Galoord Dam in Mazandaran Province.

During the meeting, the Council of Ministers also appointed the Ministry of Health and Medical Education as the responsible body for Iran-Switzerland Joint Economic Commission.

