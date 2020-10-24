Iran photo artist wins top Award at Siena Intl Photo Award

The Siena International Photo Awards is one of the world's most popular photography competitions, which selects its finalists from around 50,000 photo frames from 160 different nationalities each year.

This year, the Iranian photographer, Fattah Zi Nouri has managed to win the world award for “creative photography” as the second top photographer in the "attractive faces and personalities" section of this international competition.

Also, the crystal statue of the Pangea Award has been awarded to this Iranian photographer in this artistic event.

Photography of the Iranian films "Butterfly Swimming", "A Few Cubic Meters of Love", "Going" and "We Will Not Get Used To" are among his cinematic activities.

