Iranian photographers honored at Bristol Photography Festival

The Iranian photographers participating at the Bristol Festival of Photography in Britain, including the photographers from at the Focus Photo Club (a representative of FIAP in Iran), were honored in various parts of the festival.

Eyes photo collection by Negar Aqaalitari won the Bronze medal of FIAP and Crossing photo collection by Ehsan Nikfarjam and Iron Seller photo collection by Amirali Navadeh-shahla were given the Honorable Mention.

The festival was organized under the supervision of the Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique (FIAP), and the American Photography Society of America (PSA) in four sections on free color, free monochrome, travel, and nature issues.

Works by members of the Focus Photo Club including Ehsan Nikfarjam, Amirali Navadeh-shahla, Kaveh Manafzadeh, Shirzad Rostamdoost, Taghi (Farzad) Hamidimanesh, Saeed Abdollahi, Siamak Jafari, Shahriar Dabiri, Abdolmaeed Maroufi, Mohammad Hemmati, Maryam Hasani Barchlouie, Mehdi Zabol Abbasi, Negar Aghaalitari, Younes Hemmatinia, Akram Niksefat Zendehdel, Evin Abbasi, Jamaloddin Teymoori, Chia Hassankhali, Dariush Ghannbarnasab Behbahani, Saeed Arabzadeh, Seyyed Shahaboddin Montazeri, Mohammadali Shamsoddin, Mehdi Aghighi and Navid Shayesteh were accepted.

Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique, or FIAP is an international organization of national associations of photography. More than 85 national associations are members, comprising nearly one million individual photographers. FIAP was founded by M. Van de Wijer of Belgium in 1946.

