Enemies waging fully-fledged war against Iran

Speaking in a ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday, the commander-in-chief of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that today, the enemies have waged a full-scale war against the Islamic Revolution in various economic, cultural, social, political fields.

Salami added the enemies have used all their capabilities from intimidation tactics to economic sanctions and psychological warfare in order to break the resilient spirits of the determined Iranian nation and make them lose hope in pursuing their ambitions. He added that there was no capability left for them to employ against the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation.

He went on to describe the IRGC as the pillar of the Islamic Establishment, adding that his forces would act like a 'solid fortress' in defence of the country and the nation.

