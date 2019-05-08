  1. Politics
Iran condemns terror attacks in Lahore, Kabul

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Afghan capital of Kabul and Pakistani city of Lahore.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Afghan capital of Kabul and Pakistani city of Lahore.

Mousavi extended condolences to the people and the government of Afghanistan and Pakistan, especially the families of the victims. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Taliban attacked the offices of an international non-government organisation (NGO) in Kabul on Wednesday morning. At least 9 people were wounded as the armed group exchanged fire with Afghan security forces.

Separately, in an explosion outside a famous Sufi shrine in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, at least 8 people lost their lives and more than 24 were injured, according to world media.

