Taliban takes responsibility for Kabul attack

The Kabul-based Afghan Voice Agency (AVA) quoted spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior as saying that the explosion occurred at 8:55 AM around Mahmud Khan Bridge. The area is close to the country's Football Federation, National Directorate of Security, Ministry of Defense, and several foreign embassies, including Iran, US, France and UK.

The blast in Kabul’s downtown area has wounded at least 65 people, including nine children hurt by flying glass, according to officials and a medic.

Health Ministry official Wahid Mayer said at least 65 were wounded. He said it is difficult to reach the area because of the ongoing gunbattle between police and militants, according to a report.

Al-Jazeera has put the number of casualties at 10 killed and around 68 wounded.

