Zarif slams Sri Lankan blasts; calls for global response to terrorism

"Terribly saddened by terrorist attacks on Sri Lankan worshippers during Easter," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet a few hours after eight explosions targeted various places, including churches and five-star hotels in Sri Lanka today, killing 160 people so far and wounding more than 400 others. The Sri Lankan government is reported to have declared a curfew and and shut access to the internet.

"Condolences to friendly govt & people of Sri Lanka. Our thoughts & prayers with the victims & their families," the top Iranian diplomat added in his post. while calling for a global response to terrorists by saying that "terrorism is a global menace with no religion: it must be condemned & confronted globally."

KI