21 April 2019 - 15:01

Zarif slams Sri Lankan blasts; calls for global response to terrorism

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned today's deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, calling for a global condemnation and fight against terrorism.

"Terribly saddened by terrorist attacks on Sri Lankan worshippers during Easter," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet a few hours after eight explosions targeted various places, including churches and five-star hotels in Sri Lanka today, killing 160 people so far and wounding more than 400 others. The Sri Lankan government is reported to have declared a curfew and and shut access to the internet.

"Condolences to friendly govt & people of Sri Lanka. Our thoughts & prayers with the victims & their families," the top Iranian diplomat added in his post. while calling for a global response to terrorists by saying that  "terrorism is a global menace with no religion: it must be condemned & confronted globally."

