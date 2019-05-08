PM Mahdi told Pompeo Iraq will strengthen friendship, coop. with Iran: statement

According to a statement by Iraqi Prime Minister office issued after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who made a surprise visit to Iraq last night, Adel Abdul-Mahdi had told the US secretary of state that his country will continue to strengthen friendship and cooperation with all friendly and neighboring countries, including Iran.

The statement said that the meeting between Adel Abdul-Mahdi and Mike Pompeo took place after two phone calls on Saturday and Monday.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi had said in the meeting that the US is an important strategic partner for Iraq and Baghdad will continue it balanced policy of strengthening its relations with all friendly and neighboring countries, including Iran.

The Iraqi premier had also told Pompeo that Iraq has based its foreign policy on its own national interests and will try to deepen its commonalities and will not insist on divisive issues.

The statement also said that Iraq seeks to resolve all problems through honest and constructive dialogue.

It also pointed out that Mike Pompeo had said in the meeting that Iraq’s position on the discussed issues was understandable for him.

The US secretary state had also expressed his appreciation to Iraqi government for extending security and attracting foreign capital, and strengthening bilateral relations with the US.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi news website Al-Nahrain has quoted Muhammad Mahdi Al-Bayati, a member of the Victory Coalition, as saying that Pempeo's goal of his trip was to ask Baghdad to mediate talks between Iran and the United States.

Al-Bayati has also pointed out that neither not the US want war, while the crisis in their bilateral relations dates back to 35 years ago and is nothing new.

KI/IRN83307655; 4612046