Parl. mulls over decision on reducing JCPOA commitments

Mashhad’s representative in Parliament, Nasrollah Pezhmanfar, told Mehr correspondent that the Parliament is holding a closed session on Tuesday to address the nuclear deal, dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the US’ withdrawal from the agreement, and the EU’s lack of commitment to its promises regarding Iran’s economic interests.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani would also offer some explanations about the recent decision of President Rouhani about reducing the level of nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA, he added.

An informed source said that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is likely to announce the country’s plans to retaliate against US withdrawal from the nuclear deal on a live TV program on Wednesday.

Iran’s initial step in taking reciprocal measures would be reducing some parts of its commitments under the JCPOA as well as restarting some of its nuclear activities halted due to the deal, according to the source.

The decision comes as Washington is ramping up pressure against Iran, by re-imposing new sanctions, including restrictions on Iran's low-level uranium enrichment, and ending the sanctions waivers for Iran’s major oil clients in an attempt to drive the country’s oil exports to zero.

The Trump administration is reportedly expected to announce additional sanctions on Iran within the coming week, targeting new sections of the Iranian economy.

