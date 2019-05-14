  1. Technology
Tehran to host 5th Intl. Conf. on Bridges

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The fifth edition of International Conference on Bridges will be hosted by Amirkabir University of Technology in mid-September in the Iranian capital.

The 5th International Conference on Bridges aims to provide a forum for academicians, researchers, and professional engineers working in areas of bridge design, construction and management to review and discuss the recent practical and theoretical approaches and to exchange information leading to close collaboration and cooperation.

The conference focuses on the recent progress on bridge health monitoring, innovative concepts and implementation of new materials, tools and technologies in practical applications.

On the sidelines of the conference sessions, there will be a number of workshops and an exhibition showcasing the capabilities of the contractors and companies relating to bridge engineering.

The event will be organized by Amirkabir University of Technology on September 17-18, 2019, in Tehran.

