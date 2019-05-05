Iran’s Dehkhoda inst., Iraqi Kurdistan’s Zakho uni. signed MoU

The MoU was signed by President of Dehkhoda Lexicon Institute, Ali Darzi, and president of Iraqi Kurdistan’s University of Zakho with the aim of boosting mutual educational and academic exchanges. The document was inked last Tuesday in the University of Zakho.

According to the MoU PhD students of the Iraqi university who study humanities can take Persian language tests instead of IELTS and then be sent to Dehkhoda Lexicon Institute to further learn the language.

Holding Persian language classrooms by the teachers of Dehkhoda Institute in the Iraqi university are among the priorities of the signed MoU.

Dehkhoda Lexicon Institute is the first organization in Iran which was established to compile Persian lexicon in January 1945.

