7 May 2019 - 21:40

Iran to announce diminishing commitments to JCPOA tomorrow

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Following US JCPOA withdrawal and 'diminishing commitments to JCPOA', Iran is going to announce its decision to reduce its JCPOA-related commitments to the remaining five signatories of JCPOA tomorrow.

According to the Iranian News Network 'IRINN', Iran's decision to reduce its JCPOA-related commitments will be announced to the ambassadors of the remaining five signatories (Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China) by the Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran tomorrow.

Furthermore, President Hassan Rouhani will send a letter to the leaders of those five countries stressing that Iran has shown a lot of restraint so far with regard to the JCPOA while many opportunities have been lost and the other party to the deal has not been able to abide by its JCPOA-commitments, leaving Iran with reducing its JCPOA-related commitments as its only option.

Since the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal almost a year ago, other signatories to the deal have confirmed their commitment to the agreement, also slamming the restrictions Washington unilaterally imposed on Tehran, while they have failed to take practical steps in that regard.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will send a letter to EU Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini, detailing the technical and legal aspects of Iran's diminishing commitments to the JCPOA.

Tomorrow May 8 marks the day on which the US illegally announced its exit from Iran nuclear deal and is reportedly going to announce new sanctions on Iranian Petrochemical industry. 

