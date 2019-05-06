'Bolton, much like his boss, cannot be expected to be moderate'

The US National Security Advisor John Bolton’s ant-Iranian position clearly shows that there is no necessary consensus on international issues in White House.

John Bolton is one of the closest politicians to Donald Trump with a penchant to take strong anti-Iranian positions. He has recently spoken about the necessity of military action against Iran.

To shed more light on the issue Mehr News reached out to Peter Philip, a German expert and analyst on Middle East and Iran. He has served as a German radio, Tages Enzeiger newspaper, Deutsche Welle, and a number of German press and media broadcaster for 23 years.

Given that the interest of German and European governments in preserving the nuclear deal with Iran, Philip said that a mechanism was designed in order to decrease the effects of US sanctions against Iran and boom commercial exchanges between Iran and Europe.

But so far the mechanism has not been implemented and one could even say that it has been ineffective, he added.

Regarding the possibility of German authorities’ talks with American diplomats about Iran’s nuclear deal and US sanctions against Iran, Philip also noted that as far as he knew, there has been no such talks between them.

Meanwhile, he criticized US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell for his interventionist measures, and said that the German government has not decided about his actions.

