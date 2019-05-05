Iran, COPEC, Ivory Coast hold trilateral meeting in Tehran

At trilateral meeting held on Sun. morning with the presence of managers and sub-holdings of the Iranian body at the conference hall of Iran’s Civil Servants Pension Organization. all parties discussed topics regarding investment needs and economic issues.

Civil Servants Pension Organization of Iran also announced its readiness to trade in Ivory Coast.

In this regard, another meeting is scheduled to be held to prepare and sign MoU between Iran’s Civil Servants Pension Organization and economic board of Ivory Coast to enhance economic ties.

Civil Servants Pension Organization (CSPO) is an independent legal entity under the governance of the Ministry of Welfare and Social Security, and run as an insurance company. This organization is responsible for the affairs related to the retirement of I.R. of Iran civil servants.

