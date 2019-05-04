S. Africa sees no limitation for direct coop. with Iran

Speaking to Shana on the sidelines of the 24th Iran Oil Show in the Iranian capital of Tehran on May 3, Jason De Araujo, the sales director of JDA Diamond Tooling, added over the past 25 years, his company has been largely involved in the fields of exploration, digging, mining and oil and gas.

He noted that his firm’s capabilities in manufacturing digging equipment for oil and gas industry projects have provided it with a large number of opportunities in the Iranian market.

“Despite being a newcomer in Iran’s market, over the past 30 months, we have managed to supply digging equipment to Iranian firms and closely cooperate with a digging company in the country. We hope to be able to have a more expanded presence in the Iranian market.”

He said they are very proud to be taking part in the current edition of the Iranian exhibition as South Africa’s sole representative, adding the high quality of the expo and its size have surprised them.

The 24th Iran International Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2019) began on Wednesday (May 1) and will continue until May 4 (Saturday).

MNA/SHANA