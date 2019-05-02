Iran’s non-oil exports to Pakistan hits record high

Despite lack of banking channels between the two countries and various customs and tariff barriers, Iran’s export of non-oil products to Pakistan recorded a 36 percent growth.

According to the statistics released, trade exchanges of the Islamic Republic of Iran with Pakistan hit +$917 million, standing at the 3rd rank in terms of trade balance with neighboring countries.

Unlike countries of Iraq and Turkey, Iran does not export its oil and gas to Pakistan, so that Pakistan stands at 2nd rank in terms of the positive balance of trade after Afghanistan.

Total trade volume exchanged between Iran and Pakistan in the same period hit from $1.320 billion in 2017 to $1.578 billion in 2018, showing more than 19 percent hike.

Packed or conserved foods, various types of dairy and meat products, detergents, different carbonated soft drinks, types of fresh fruits and kitchen wares are considered as Iran’s most favorite products in Pakistani markets.

MA/IRN83300365