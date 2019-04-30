Impossible to drive Iran’s oil export to zero

In continuation of the US hostile policies against the Iranian nation, the White House recently announced that it has decided not to reissue waivers on Iranian oil after they expire in May. The statement went on to say that the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have pledged to ensure that the global market will have sufficient oil supply following Washington's decision to terminate sanctions waivers for countries importing Iranian oil.

To know more about the issue we reached out to Dr. Osman Faruk Logoglu, a senior member of Turkey’s Republican People's Party (CHP). Following is the full text of our interview with him:

Are the US moves to slap unilateral sanctions against Iran and not extending waivers for Iran’s oil importers in compliance with international law and regulations?

The US sanctions against Iranian oil exports are in flagrant violation of international law and regulations as they transgress the sovereign right of nations to trade freely. The sanctions are illegal also because they have been imposed unilaterally without a mandate from the UN Security Council or by any other authorized body. The US is certainly entitled not to import Iranian oil or goods itself but has no right to prevent others from engaging in what is legal and proper.

The US is making efforts to drive the export of Iranian oil to zero. Is it possible? If no, why?

The US effort to drive Iranian oil exports to zero is not possible. There will certainly be buyers of Iranian oil who will not comply with US sanctions. China has already declared that its trade with Iran is legal and normal. Turkey has also taken a stance against the US move. Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the US decision will not serve regional peace and stability, yet harm the Iranian people and added that Turkey rejects unilateral sanctions and impositions on how to conduct relations with neighbors. Iran's exports might be curtailed for some time to come in the near future, but over time the volume of its exports could/should rise. We should expect adverse reactions to the US decision to grow in time and this could also help Iran to sell more of its oil.

The US is forcing Turkey to stop buying oil from Iran and replace Saudi and Emeriti oil instead of Iranian oil. What are the advantages of Iranian oil for Turkey?

Iran is our neighbor. We have a broad range of economic relations. Oil is one major element in the nexus of our ties with Iran. The physical proximity is also an important asset as far as Iranian oil is concerned. Given the state of our problematic relations with both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, there is no incentive for Turkey to buy oil from them.

Considering the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and UAE from one side with Turkey and their differences, Can’t US request threaten Turkey’s energy security and maybe consequently it national security due to the fact the UAE is one of the supporters of the PKK terrorist separatist group?

Even if Turkey reduces its Iranian oil imports and starts to look for other sources, the alternative for Turkey will be neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE. Current conditions will not allow Turkey to turn in that direction. In any case, the US is not in a position to ask Turkey where it is to buy its oil from.

Interview by Payman Yazdani