Iran enjoys defense cooperation with various states

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani made the remarks in an inauguration ceremony of adding 70 advanced speed boats to the border guard fleet of the Islamic Republic.

The taken step is in line with fighting against terrorism, narcotics, and goods trafficking, he stated.

Thanks to the expertise of the defense industry personnel, Iran’s armed forces are equipped with state-of-the-art army apparatus which enjoys remarkable features, he said.

Touching on the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with different countries in the field of defense, he said that the cooperation manifests Iran’s power.

Iran is in favor of peace and stability, he said, noting that the country is opposed to any war and violence.

Foes have hatched countless plots from the outset of the Islamic republic but to no avail, he underlined.

Their schemes have backfired on them, he further noted.

TM/5703986