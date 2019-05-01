Iran ready to uproot terrorism: Zarif

He made the remarks Wednesday in a meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana, on the sideline of Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) in Doha, Qatar.

Zarif strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka on April 21 which claimed more than 250 lives, adding that Iran is ready to uproot this global issue.

The two sides also conferred on bilateral ties, especially the status of economic cooperation.

The Iranian minister is in the Persian Gulf state to attend the 16th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue.

